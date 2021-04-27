Owensboro Health presents $200K check to DCPS

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - At Apollo High School, Owensboro Health presented a check for $200,000 to the Daviess County Public Schools district during opening ceremonies of the City-County Track Meet hosted by Apollo.
The contribution was dedicated to the construction of new athletic facilities at Apollo and Daviess County high schools, including newly renovated football fields. tracks, locker rooms, training rooms, bleachers, concession stands, press boxes and other amenities.
“What you’re seeing I think last week was the first track and field event we have hosted here in over 15 years so it’s a delight to look around the stadium here this afternoon and see kids participating,” said Superintendent Matt Robbins.
The contribution will also go towards locker rooms, concession stands and other amenities.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.