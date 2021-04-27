Outdoor event organizers react to Gov. Beshear’s new mask ordinance

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A lot of outdoor events in Kentucky can now be maskless thanks to the latest ordinance from Governor Andy Beshear.
Friday After Five is back this year, starting May 25, after last year’s cancellation.
“It was really exciting,” said Friday After Five executive director Francine Marseille. “My phone started blowing up, everyone’s thrilled.”
The ordinance says masks aren’t required at outdoor events with a thousand people or less.
“It means masks certainly would be appreciated and social distancing, but at least there’s a little bit of breathing area,” shared Marseille.
Marseille says they’ve had extra time to plan since it was canceled last year.
She says people can expect a lot of new entertainment.
“We do have to make sure we’re respectful and wonderful with one another, and being kind, and giving a little extra space,” Marseille said.
And parents of outdoor athletes? They can breathe easier now, too!
“The parents are what they are. They want to do what’s best for their kids, and that’s what they should do, and what we want to do as administrators here, is do what’s best for the kids.,” said Jason Morris, Owensboro Catholic athletic director. “That’s going to school and playing sports. Now they just get to do it without a mask on.”
