Mike Braun weighs in on vaccines and red flag law

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Health officials say a national trend is leaving even local COVID-19 vaccine clinics with open appointments at the end of the day.
They say younger people aren’t as eager to sign up for a shot, which is slowing down vaccination efforts. Indiana Senator Mike Braun weighed in during an interview with 14 News.
”It is a personal decision. It’s a private one, but you should get the vaccination, because until many people get that, along with those who have gotten the disease naturally, we’re not going to get this in the rearview mirror,” said Braun.
He also spoke about the state’s red flag law.
It’s been nearly two week since the mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility,
Braun says every time we have a mass shooting it brings up the question - should the government be able to do more to restrict gun rights?
As a supporter and advocate for the second amendment, Senator Braun says there needs to be a clear line to ensure protection for Americans.
“When it comes to red flag laws or anything, if, and I think all gun owners are going to mostly agree with this, keep guns out of the hands of the mentally ill and criminals, but don’t do anything that’s going to infringe that right of self-defense of the second amendment. That’s a tricky straddle,” Braun said.
The senator says it will certainly be a tough conversation moving forward, but he says it’s a discussion that needs to be had.
