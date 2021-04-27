McLean’s home run helps UE earn 7-5 win in 10 innings

Lindsay Renneisen gave UE a 5-4 lead with an RBI single in the 9th, but ISU tied it right back up to send the game to the 10th. Izzy Vetter did a solid job of keeping it tied, getting out of a bases loaded jam. In the 10th, the offense rewarded her when Katie McLean hit a home run that also scored Gould to give UE a 7-5 edge. Vetter got the job done from there, sitting the Sycamores down in order in the bottom of the inning to seal the 7-5 win.