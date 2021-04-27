ISP: Woman charged after last year’s deadly crash in Dubois Co.

ISP: Woman charged after last year’s deadly crash in Dubois Co.
By Makayla Neukam | April 27, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT - Updated April 27 at 10:28 PM

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One woman has been charged after a deadly crash that happened in October of last year in Dubois County.

[READ: ISP: Jasper woman killed in deadly crash while driving lawnmower]

According to Indiana State Police, the Dubois County Prosecutor filed charges on Joann T. Voelkel due to a months-long investigation.

ISP says Voelkel was traveling westbound on County Road 675 North when she went left of center into the eastbound lane, hitting 60-year-old Ruth Meyer, who was entering the roadway on her lawnmower on October 16, 2020.

We’re told Voelkel could not avoid a collision and hit the utility tractor.

Troopers say Meyer was pronounced dead at the scene.

ISP says Voelkel has been charged with one count of Reckless Driving, Class A Misdemeanor, and summoned to the Dubois County Court.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.