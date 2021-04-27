ISP: Princeton man arrested after trooper finds large amount of marijuana, THC cartridges

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Princeton man was arrested Monday night after troopers say they found a large amount of marijuana, THC vape cartridges and THC wax in his car during a traffic stop.
Indiana State Police say a trooper was patrolling on SR 168 around 8:30 when he stopped a driver for speeding.
The driver was identified as 22-year-old Cejay Hardy.
The trooper reported smelling marijuana coming from inside Hardy’s vehicle during the stop.
While searching the car, troopers say they found about 1.3 pounds of marijuana, 480 THC vape cartridges, a jar containing THC wax, several pipes and a bottle with liquid inside that was labeled “Codeine.”
Hardy was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail.
He is facing a long list of drug-related charges.
