Ind. reports 1 new COVID-19 death in Gibson Co., 13 statewide

INDIANA (WFIE) - Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 867 new coronavirus cases and 13 more deaths.
This brings the total in the Hoosier state to 716,306 confirmed cases and 12,883 total deaths.
One of Tuesday’s new deaths was in Gibson Co.
The state map shows five new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Dubois County, six new case in Warrick County, zero new cases in Perry County, zero new cases in Posey County, five new cases in Gibson County, one new case in Spencer County, and zero new cases in Pike County.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,160 cases, 394 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,117 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,734 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,816 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,703 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,316 cases, 89 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,286 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,314 cases, 34 deaths
