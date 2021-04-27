Health department hosts vaccination clinic for inmates at Daviess Co. Detention Center

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department held a vaccine clinic for inmates at the Daviess County Detention Center. We’re told that 10 percent of the inmates received the Moderna vaccine.
With COVID-19 case numbers down in the county, officials say they’re hoping things continue moving in the direction of getting back to normal.
“There’s new intakes every day coming into the jail, and everybody could be a potential carrier,” said jailer Art Maglinger. “There was just a lot of unknowns so it was challenging just to navigate through the first couple months.”
The detention center dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks this past winter. Officials say the vaccine adds another layer of protection.
“I’m really excited to get it. Hopefully, it will help keep the COVID-19 down,” shared inmate Eric Justice.
Officials say roughly 10 percent of their inmates got the flu shot during the pandemic. They say they’re not surprised this number was the same for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The detention center will be holding another vaccine clinic for inmates.
Officials say around 50 inmates chose to get the vaccine Tuesday out of the 500 they currently house.
