Friends of Sinners moves to new building in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A drug recovery program has more space to help clients in Owensboro.
Right now, Friends of Sinners is using three small homes on Clay Street to house those in the program. They will be moving to a 16,000 square foot building on Jackson St.
Friends of Sinners is an 18-month Christian-based residential recovery program, and they’ll house 36 men.
“We wanna have more room, more space really, for our clients to have adequate treatment. We’re gonna be able to have church services in-house. We’re gonna have offices for our clinicians and counselors, really the whole nine yards. We’ll be able to to do in this one place,” said Development Director Jordan Wilson.
They are accepting volunteers to help get the building ready. To find out details, you can visit their website.
The group also has a facility for women. It opened a few years ago on Triplett Street.
