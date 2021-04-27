Former school building to house regional resiliency center

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A former school building in Jasper is getting new use.
As we’ve reported, there’s a new building where students from Fifth Street Elementary School and Tenth Street School are now combined.
Now, The Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition (SWICACC) is working to transform the Fifth Street School building into a regional resiliency center.
It will be called Center on 5th and will help bring together non-profits, mental health and medical services, advocacy, and investigators for children who have been victims of maltreatment.
SWICACC obtained the 1990 addition of Fifth Street School from the Greater Jasper School Corporation earlier this year and is conducting a capital campaign to the fund the project.
The project will roll out in three phases. Phase one is underway and will cover the separation of the two portions of Fifth Street School, enclosing the east side of the Center on 5th, and core and shell work. Phase 2 will involve facility operations and the HVAC system, and Phase 3 will add the training facility.
“GJCS values community partnerships that foster the development of resources and support services for our students. SWICACC’s vision of a resiliency center is a perfect fit for our community needs and the unoccupied portion of Fifth Street Elementary provides a viable and accessible location. We are grateful to play a small part in bringing this idea to fruition for the betterment of the children of our community,” GJSC Superintendent Dr. Tracy Lorey said.
