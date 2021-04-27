EPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting himself during an arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is in the hospital after Evansville police say he shot himself while police were trying to arrest him.
EPD says an off-duty sheriff’s deputy spotted a man they believed to have a felony warrant on South Bosse Avenue.
He was later found at a home on South Werner.
When a pair of officers knocked on the front door, EPD says the suspect tried to run out the back. That’s when police say he was encountered by a K9 Unit.
After a struggle with the K9 officer, EPD says the man pulled a gun out and shot himself.
We’re told the suspect was taken to the hospital.
EPD says no officers fired their weapons at the suspect.
Police are still investigating.
