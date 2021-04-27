EPD looking for 2 suspects accused of writing fake checks at local pet store

By 14 News Staff | April 27, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT - Updated April 27 at 12:46 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officers with the Evansville Police Department are asking for the community’s help with locating two suspects accused in a fraud case.

They say the two below are accused of writing three fake and fraudulent checks in access of over $1,100 at two separate Pet Food Center stores.

Officials say it is believed the two are working together. They tell us one of the suspects was carrying a small child, and both suspects were seen in a newer black Dodge SUV.

A black Dodge that police say both suspects were seen in. (Source: Evansville Police Department)

If anyone recognizes these people, call EPD at 812-436-7994 or the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

