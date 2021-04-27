EPD looking for suspects accused of stealing wallet & spending over $1,700 on victim’s credit cards

Meijer theft suspects. (Source: Evansville Police Department)
By 14 News Staff | April 27, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT - Updated April 27 at 8:37 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is asking the public to help with finding suspects involved in a theft that happened at Meijer’s.

They tell us the two pictured below are accused of distracting a shopper on April 5 and stealing the wallet out of her purse.

Officials say the two then went to Walmart and immediately spent over $1,700 on the victim’s credit cards.

The suspects arrived in a Black Honda SUV, according to police.

If you recognize these people, call the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7959 or the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

