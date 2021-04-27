EPD looking for suspects accused of stealing wallet & spending over $1,700 on victim’s credit cards

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is asking the public to help with finding suspects involved in a theft that happened at Meijer’s.
They tell us the two pictured below are accused of distracting a shopper on April 5 and stealing the wallet out of her purse.
Officials say the two then went to Walmart and immediately spent over $1,700 on the victim’s credit cards.
The suspects arrived in a Black Honda SUV, according to police.
If you recognize these people, call the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7959 or the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.
