Commission on Homelessness partners with Vanderburgh Co. Health Depart. for mobile vaccination clinics

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday, the Commission on Homelessness for Evansville and Vanderburgh County announced it will conduct mobile clinics to provide COVID-19 vaccinations at area homeless shelters, housing and services agencies.
The Commission is partnering with the Vanderburgh County Health Department, area healthcare organizations and volunteers using an equipped 14-passenger van provided by The Evansville Promise Zone.
The Commission’s mobile clinic will make regular stops at local agencies beginning Wednesday and will continue every other week as needed.
The mobile clinic will be at the following agencies this Wednesday.
- St Anthony Catholic Church (704 North 1st Ave.) - 9:00 a.m.
- Evansville Rescue Mission (500 East Walnut St.) - 10:00 a.m.
- United Caring Services (324 NW Sixth St.) - 11:00 a.m.
“We’re offering the mobile clinics to give people experiencing homelessness more opportunities to get their COVID-19 vaccination,” Timothy Weir, Administrator of the Commission, said. “Using a mobile clinic enables us to ‘meet them where they are’ and help more members of our homeless population gain immunity.”
The scheduled mobile clinics will augment the 300 vaccinations the Commission administered to clients of homeless shelters and agencies in March 2021 with the Vanderburgh County Health Department and Ascension St. Vincent.
“The Evansville Promise Zone is excited to help the Commission on Homelessness deliver this critical resource to the most vulnerable residents within the Promise Zone,” Chris Metz, Executive Director of ECHO Housing, lead agency of the Evansville Promise Zone, said.
According to Weir, there’s no need to make an appointment.
They will have paperwork available to get people signed up for the vaccine that same day.
Weir said they’re well prepared to continue providing the clinic well into July or longer if there is still a need.
