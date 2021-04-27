City of Henderson eyes new TIF zone

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A public hearing was held Tuesday in Henderson as the city eyes a new tax increment finance, or TIF zone.
The proposed new zone would be downtown, from Carlisle Street to the river, anchored by Washington and 12th Street. Revenue collected from the TIF district would be used for future projects in the area - such as more public parking, a recently discussed boat dock, or expanded wifi, among other things.
The city is expected to review the TIF proposal.
