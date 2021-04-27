Bosse baseball program receives donation from ETFCU

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Since his hiring as the Bosse head baseball coach, Drew Hudson has been working hard to help rebuild the Bulldogs program. Whether that be recruiting more players to participate or help secure new equipment and facility upgrades.
On Tuesday afternoon, Coach Hudson received some help thanks to Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union’s donation of $7,500 to the Bosse baseball program. Principal Aaron Huff, EVSC Athletic Director Andy Owen and representatives from ETFCU took part in the check presentation at the Bulldogs’ home field.
14 Sports spoke to Coach Hudson after the presentation, where he described why donations like this are so important in helping the Bosse program grow.
”With our numbers it makes it kind of tough to raise enough money,” said Hudson. “Anytime we have the community pitch in it means the world to us.”
The money will be used by the team to purchase new equipment for the players. The program is also hoping to offer free baseball camps this summer with any money that is leftover.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.