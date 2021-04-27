On alert for storms and heavy rainfall Wednesday-Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Gusty south winds booted the temperature into the mid 80s, as forecast, across the Tri-State on Tuesday. Wind gusts of 35mph and higher will ease Tuesday night. A cold front will sag into the region on Wednesday and Thursday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible north of the Ohio River early Wednesday and will continue to drop to the south through the afternoon and evening. Highs on Wednesday will reach the middle 70s. A few thunderstorms may contain large hail and gusty winds, so we continue our Alert Day on Wednesday. Showers and storms will track over the same areas Wednesday night through Thursday. Heavy rainfall of 1-3″ possible, and we may see some flooding issues in spots, so we will add an Alert Day for Thursday. Dry and mild Friday through the weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. More rain possible early next week.