Warrick Co. School Corporation reacts to Biden Administration’s summer food program launch

WARRICK Co., Ind. (WFIE) - The Biden Administration is set to launch the largest summer food program in U.S. history.
According to the Biden Administration, the plan is to help around 34 million low-income children.
The plans include providing qualifying students about $375 to buy food for the roughly ten weeks that they’re out of school.
Students who already get free or reduced-price meals, or those children under six years old in a household that qualifies for SNAP benefits, will be eligible.
The parents or guardians will get cards known as Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT cards, in the mail from the state.
The administration says parents should start receiving those P-EBT cards in the mail within the coming weeks.
14 News spoke with officials from the Warrick County School Corporation who say programs like these will supplement the school’s summer food program.
“Over the last year we’ve really realized how essential school meals are to our students and so one of the wonderful things that have happened is we’ve been able to extend some of the offerings that we have for students so they can stay well-nourished throughout the summer when some of those school meals won’t be available,” Shenae Rowe, the Food and Nutrition Director explained.
Officials say the corporation’s summer food program has changed this year but in a good way.
“We’re excited to say that we’re going to be offering eight summer feeding sites available across different parts of our district, and we’ll be doing five-day meal kits, breakfast and lunch meal kits for anyone age 18 and under,” Rowe said. “We are asking people if they can sign up so we can make sure we’re prepared and have enough for everybody.”
Rowe says last year they had around 2,000 students who would participate daily in the food programs, but this year they anticipate handing out 3,000 meal kits each week.
Officials say they’re expecting the registration to be open in the coming weeks.
