Warmer temps, midweek rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -South winds and sunny skies pushed temps into the mid to upper 70s on Monday. Skies will remain clear overnight and the low will drop into the upper 50s by Tuesday morning. Sunny and warmer for Tuesday with highs cracking the lower 80s. Amply moisture will flow in from the south and set the stage for some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will stay in the low to mid 70s. Widespread severe weather not expected. Another surge of cooler air will push in on Friday and Saturday. Highs will revert to the low to mid 60s. Sunny and warmer to finish the weekend with 75 on Sunday and 80 on Monday