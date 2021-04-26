USI women’s soccer falls in GLVC Tournament Championship

ST. CHARLES, MO. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer could not endure a barrage of McKendree University second half goals and fell, 5-2 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament Championship match Sunday afternoon in St. Charles, Missouri. The third-seeded Screaming Eagles concludes the spring 12-4-1, while the top-seeded Bearcats end the year 14-2-1.
USI got on the board quickly with a goal 10:59 into the match. Sophomore forward Morgan Beyer scored off a pass from junior forward Katlyn Andres for the 1-0 USI lead. The goal was Beyer’s team-high eighth of the season.
The one goal lead would last until the 31:45 mark of the opening half when the Bearcats would get the equalizer on a penalty kick after a USI foul in the box. The teams continued to spar, but would take the 1-1 tie into the intermission.
In the second half, McKendree jumped into the lead, 2-1, on a second penalty kick at 55:36 after USI sophomore goalkeeper Maya Etienne received a red card due to a foul in the box as the last defender. The Bearcats extended the margin to 3-1 at 63:17 to begin to put the match out of reach.
McKendree continued barrage of goals with a fourth and fifth at 69:09 and 80:06 to seal the conference title.
USI would cut into the deficit with a tally at 82:33 when junior midfielder Rachel Gray scored on her rebounding penalty kick after a McKendree foul. The goal was Gray’s second of the season as the Eagles closed out the 5-2 decision.
Overall in the match, the Eagles were dominating, 17-12, in total shots and had a slight advantage, 4-3, in corners.
