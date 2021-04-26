Road crews installing guardrails along Hwy 41 in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers in Henderson County will need to be on the lookout as work crews begin installing a guardrail along U.S. Highway 41 on Monday.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the guardrail installation will take place from the Webster County line to Stratman Road.
KYTC officials say while the work is happening, the shoulder of the road will be closed.
Drivers are asked to slow down while traveling in the area.
The project is expected to finish within two weeks.
