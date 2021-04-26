Renovations to EVSC athletic facilities proposed to school board

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation board heard multiple proposed renovation projects to schools’ athletic facilities at it’s monthly meeting on Monday night.
Approved at the meeting was a renovation project at Central High School, including repairs to the main entrance doors and installation of a new turf field. The EVSC board approved a total bid amount of $784,535. Work is set to be done this summer on the field.
Reitz Bowl turf renovations were also proposed at the meeting. Back in 2009, three high schools received turf fields - Bosse, Central and Reitz. An EVSC official tells 14 News that the turf renovations were in this year’s budget and comes at a perfect time with the advancement of turf technology.
The bid for Reitz’s stadium renovations is $390,245 and will be up for approval at the board’s next meeting. If approved, work on the field is set to begin this summer.
Tennis courts were also apart of the proposals at Monday night’s meeting. The renovations at Bosse High School have been years in the making with the EVSC purchasing and demolishing a house on Powell Street back in 2017 to make way for the expansion.
“This project has been in the works a long time,” said Chief Facilities Officer, Darryl Angermeier. “It’s probably been 5-6 years. We had to purchase a house, so it will be nice and we will be going from 3 courts to 5 courts.”
A state-of-the-art playing surface will also be installed, as well as expanding to 5 courts.
The bid for the Bosse tennis courts is estimated at $703,640. If approved at the next board meeting, work will begin almost immediately.
