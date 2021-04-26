Princeton Police plan comments to Merit Board after vote to reinstate officer

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Some Princeton Police Officers requested time to speak at the next Police Merit Board meeting.
Chief McGraw says it will be concerning the decision to reinstate Brandt George as an officer.
He says despite rumors on social media, there has not been a “no confidence” vote against the board.
Chief McGraw says he’s not sure how many officers plan to speak, and it will be during the “officer concerns” sections of the next meeting on May 4 at 1 p.m.
Officer George was accused of allowing a suspect to toss a bag of heroin after his arrest.
In February, Brandt George reached a plea deal in the case for a misdemeanor charge of misconduct.
He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, which was suspended to probation.
Last week, the Police Merit Board voted to allow him to be reinstated as an officer once the probation is over.
Chief McGraw says the Merit Board is a five member civilian board.
The president, George Ballard, and secretary, Cynthia Schrodt, are appointed by the mayor.
The vice president, Rick Hickrod, and another member, Barrett Doyle, are police appointed.
The fifth member, Rick Coleman is appointed by city council.
Chief McGraw says the county prosecutor submitted a letter to the board voicing concerns about how there could be issues with future arrests George might make.
He would still need to go through training and have arrest powers reinstated.
