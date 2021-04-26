Police: Man shows up at Evansville hospital after being shot 4 times

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man showed up at St. Vincent Hospital after being shot Sunday night.
That happened around 11 p.m.
Police say the man wouldn’t cooperate with them about when and where they got shot.
According to police reports, he told officers he didn’t plan on pressing charges.
Police say the man had gunshot wounds to his upper abdomen, left shoulder, left arm, and left upper thigh.
He had four total wounds and was taken into surgery. Police say he expected to survive.
There are no suspects.
Evansville police were working several shots fired calls overnight. It’s not known if that man was connected to any of those.
