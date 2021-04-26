Police investigating after home is hit with gunfire in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating a shots fired call after they say a home was hit with gunfire.
Officials say this happened around 11:30 Saturday night in the 2400 block of West 8th Street.
According to authorities, a home with people inside was hit multiple times by gunfire.
Luckily, they tell us no one was hurt.
This investigation is currently ongoing.
If you have any information on this case, call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
