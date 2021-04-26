Tri-State reacts to J & J vaccine being administered again

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine is back on the playing field after being paused for 11 days because of “rare” blood clot issues.
Monday, Owensboro Family Pharmacy resumed giving people the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Kyle Young has been counting down the days to get his Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
“I was about to book my appointment, I believe, the day it was finally paused. Glad to hear it’s been cleared by the CDC. I mean for me, it’s the most convenient vaccine because it only requires one shot, and I’m going to be doing a lot of traveling in the weeks to come,” stated Young.
Owensboro Family Pharmacy’s pharmacists say their patients who wanted the J and J vaccine didn’t seem hesitant.
“As far as getting over hesitancy, I think it’s our job to educate and be honest and out the trust back in healthcare providers that I’m not here to push something. I’m not here to deny anybody anything,” said Dr. Jesica Mills.
On Tuesday in Kentucky, a Johnson and Johnson vaccine meeting will take place. Pharmacists say they’ll be briefed on studies and guidelines regarding the vaccine.
“A big thing that it offers is peace of mind. I know that I’ll be protected,” shared Young.
14 News was told new J and J shipments in Kentucky are expected to come next week.
