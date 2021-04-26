Gov. Andy Beshear loosens mask requirement for outdoor events

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gave a COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.
Governor Beshear announced starting Tuesday, masks will not be required for events that are outdoors with under 1,000 people. He says Kentuckians are still required to wear a mask inside buildings.
“What this means is at events like the Kentucky Derby, you still have to wear a mask, but if you’re at a backyard barbeque, your community pool or an outdoor wedding, you’re not required to wear a mask,” said Gov. Beshear. “We hope this is a relief for people, and remember, the state will be able to lift even more restrictions once the 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge is reached.”
This move comes after the number of Kentuckians vaccinated increases. However, if you are not vaccinated, he recommends you wear a mask and get vaccinated.
During his briefing, Governor Beshear reported 213 new cases and 11 total deaths. He says seven of those deaths are from the audit and the other four are new deaths.
The positivity rate sits at 3.15%.
The governor says as of Monday, 1,726,346 Kentuckians received at least one shot of the vaccine.
Last month Governor Andy Beshear announced plans to a commission about the COVID-19 memorial on state grounds as he launched the Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial Fund. On Monday, he announced they’re taking the next steps toward creating the memorial.
They’re looking for an artist to create a meaningful memorial.
Between now and May 30, artists can submit a letter of interest, resume, professional references and some examples of their past work.
From there, a minimum of five finalists will be selected who can then submit detailed proposals. The final design will then be selected.
Any artist who is interested in creating the memorial can click here for more information.
The memorial is expected to be completed by March 6 of next year.
On Monday, the Green River District reported 22 new coronavirus cases.
Of the new cases reported, 16 were in Daviess County, three were in Henderson County, two were in Webster County and there was one new case in Ohio County.
Out of the 21,439 reported COVID-19 cases in the district, health officials say 19,207 people have recovered.
Muhlenberg County is reporting five new cases. Health officials say there are 24 active cases in the county.
Owensboro Health Regional Hospital is offering a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday.
That’s set from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Health officials say everyone 16 and older is eligible for the clinic.
They say to get the vaccine, you can go through the Medical Office Building doors of the hospital, which is Entrance B.
You’ll need to bring an ID and insurance card if you are insured.
Officials say insurance is not required and there is no cost to the patient for the vaccine.
Anyone under 18 will need parental consent. They will be administering the Pfizer vaccine.
For additional COVID-19 vaccine information, Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to determine which phase they are in, find a vaccine location, and sign-up for update notifications.
Additional COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at vaccinefinder.org. Retail pharmacies and health centers are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine dashboard and information: https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline: 800-722-5725 can answer general COVID-19 vaccine questions.
Owensboro Health - You can make a new COVID-19 vaccination appointment online at owensborohealth.org/vaccine or by calling central scheduling at 270-685-7100.
Deaconess in Henderson County and Union County – COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at https://www.deaconess.com/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Ohio County Healthcare - To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment visit https://ochcares.com/COVID or call 270-215-9082 Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,249 cases, 176 deaths, 9,265 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,884 cases, 59 deaths, 2,798 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,197 cases, 139 deaths, 3,990 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,473 cases, 54 deaths, 2,243 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,551 cases, 76 deaths, 3,952 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,202 cases, 20 deaths, 1,050 recovered
- McLean Co. - 858 cases, 28 deaths, 782 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,272 cases, 15 deaths, 1,166 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 834 cases, 16 deaths, 749 recovered
