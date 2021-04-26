Newburgh woman facing charges after rollover crash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says a Newburgh woman is facing several charges after a crash Saturday.
It happened around 3:15 a.m. on U.S. 41 North at Wolf Hollow Road.
Authorities say when they arrived, they found Madison Howard sitting beside her overturned SUV.
They say she told them she had been at a club in Evansville and had several drinks.
Authorities say there was a heavy smell of alcohol and an open container was found inside the SUV.
Howard was taken to the hospital for medical observation.
Her charges include no registration plates (expired in 2019), no insurance, license to be in possession, possession of open alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle, and DUI.
