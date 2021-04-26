Newburgh announces completion of Allen Family Amphitheater

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The town of Newburgh announced that work on the Allen Family Amphitheater is finished and is now available for use.
The Amphitheater is located in the Old Lock and Dam Park along the Ohio River.
Town officials say the development of the amphitheater complex was a community project built by community donations. This was led by the Newburgh Arts Commission.
They tell us over $450,000 was received toward the construction and completion of the project.
To learn more about the Amphitheater and how to make a reservation, you can visit Allen Family Amphitheater’s website.
