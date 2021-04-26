New project aimed at helping students’ mental health presented to EVSC

“More than two-thirds of our students will experience at least one traumatic event before they leave high school. That’s a lot of kids. It doesn’t mean they’re traumatized but will have experienced a traumatic event, and the majority of students receive their mental health services in schools,” explained Phelps. ‘So to have the opportunity to increase the scope of confidence for our school counselors, our school social workers and our masters-prepared behavior specialists is a huge opportunity for this community to increase the access to these services.”