Monday Sunrise Headlines 4/26
By 14 News Staff | April 26, 2021 at 5:07 AM CDT - Updated April 26 at 5:07 AM

(WFIE) - We’re following breaking news overnight after police were called to a robbery in Evansville. Reports say one person was hit with a shotgun and was sent to the hospital.

Authorities say a train caught on fire as it was passing through Evansville and Gibson County on Sunday evening.

A new vaccine site is expected to open this week in Henderson County thanks to a partnership with the state and the White House.

Local law enforcement wants to make sure kids stay safe and are looking for bus stop arm violators. It’s part of a state program to crack down on drivers who ignore them.

