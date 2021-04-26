Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We’re following breaking news overnight after police were called to a robbery in Evansville. Reports say one person was hit with a shotgun and was sent to the hospital.
Authorities say a train caught on fire as it was passing through Evansville and Gibson County on Sunday evening.
A new vaccine site is expected to open this week in Henderson County thanks to a partnership with the state and the White House.
Local law enforcement wants to make sure kids stay safe and are looking for bus stop arm violators. It’s part of a state program to crack down on drivers who ignore them.
