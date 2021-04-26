Memorial service held in memory of COVID-19 victims in Perry Co.

By 14 News Staff | April 26, 2021 at 12:52 AM CDT - Updated April 26 at 12:52 AM

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - A memorial ceremony was held in Perry County on Sunday evening for those lost to COVID-19 and their families.

The ceremony took place at the Greenwood Cemetery in Tell City.

A playing of “Taps” was performed and “Amazing Grace” was sung.

Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone even gave a keynote speech about the seriousness of COVID-19.

Towards the end of the ceremony, the song “Celebrate Me Home” was sung as the crowd remembered those who died from COVID-19.

