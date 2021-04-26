Martinez, Goodin help Eagles to GLVC DH sweep at S&T

ROLLA, Mo. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Softball earned a Great Lakes Valley Conference doubleheader sweep of host Missouri University of Science & Technology Monday afternoon.
The Screaming Eagles (15-18, 12-12 GLVC) won the opener, 3-0, before clinching the sweep with a 5-1 win in the nightcap.
Sophomore second baseman Rachel Martinez (Chicago, Illinois) went a combined 4-for-5 at the plate with a double, a run scored and two RBI to lead USI.
Sophomore pitcher Allie Goodin (Evansville, Indiana) tossed a two-hit shutout and the Eagles got RBI-singles from three different players as USI earned the 3-0 win over Missouri S&T in the opener.
USI followed a one-out walk with three straight hits in the top of the second inning, including an RBI-single by junior catcher Courtney Schoolcraft (Crest Hill, Illinois), to take a 1-0 lead. The Eagles tacked on another tally in the fifth inning when senior outfielder Alicia Webb (Elberfeld, Indiana) laid down a sacrifice bunt to score freshman outfielder Mackenzie Bedrick (Brownsburg, Indiana).
Junior pitcher/utility player Maddie Duncan (Lynnville, Indiana) had a pinch-hit single to drive in the Eagles’ third run in the sixth inning.
Goodin (8-5), meanwhile, took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, but a two-out single by Missouri S&T senior outfielder Marcy McCalla broke up the bid for her first collegiate no-hitter.
Missouri S&T (7-31, 4-20 GLVC) got a lead-off hit in the seventh inning, but Goodin retired the final three batters she faced to finish the complete-game shutout. Goodin finished with three strikeouts and did not issue a walk, allowing just four baserunners in total.
The Eagles scored two runs in the top of the second inning and three runs in the fifth while junior pitcher Katie Back (Indianapolis, Indiana) took a shutout into the seventh inning en route to a 5-1 win in the nightcap.
Martinez had a two-run single in the top of the second inning to give USI a 2-0 lead. The Eagles added three more tallies to their lead in the fifth as Back led the frame off with a double.
Martinez followed with a single and junior third baseman Mary Bean (Schaumburg, Illinois) was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs. Two batters later, sophomore shortstop Jordan Rager (Fishers, Indiana) drove in a run on a fielder’s choice. Webb followed with a two-run single to put the Eagles up 5-0.
The Miners put together a rally in the home half of the seventh inning as they racked up a run and three hits, however, the would-be second run was nullified after McCalla was called out on an appeal play for leaving third base early.
Back (6-8) earned the win after giving up one run off seven hits in seven innings of work. She struck out two batters and issued just one walk.
Up next
USI concludes the regular-season this weekend when it hosts GLVC doubleheaders against Lindenwood University (Saturday at noon) and the University of Missouri-St. Louis (Sunday at noon) at the USI Softball Field.
Sunday is Senior Day for USI Softball as the Eagles.
Notes
• With the win, the Eagles have won nine of their last 11 GLVC contests to pull to .500 in league play for the first time this season.
• USI enters the final weekend of the regular-season in a tie with UMSL for the eighth and final spot in the GLVC Tournament—the University of Illinois Springfield could make it a three-way tie with a sweep of Maryville University on Tuesday.
• The Eagles are just a game behind seventh-place Lewis University in the GLVC standings.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
