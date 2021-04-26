$200K donation to be used for new athletic facilities at Daviess Co. Schools

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health will present a check for $200,000 to Daviess County Public Schools.
It will happen at the opening ceremonies of the City-County Track Meet hosted by Apollo High School at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.
Officials say the money will be used for construction of new athletic facilities at Apollo and Daviess County high schools, including new and/or renovated football fields, tracks, locker rooms, training rooms, bleachers, concession stands, press boxes and other amenities.
“This gift represents the highest ideals of the mission shared by Owensboro Health and the Daviess County Public Schools district, which is to ensure that all students have the opportunity to learn and grow as healthy, productive members of society,” said Superintendent Matt Robbins. “Our high school athletic facilities will serve generations of students who participate in sports, band and other activities, or who simply enjoy the spirit of camaraderie in attending games and other events in these stadiums.”
“At Owensboro Health, children and school health are a priority focus area for our organization. This is a part of our commitment to our mission - to heal the sick and to improve the health of the communities we serve. I have no doubt that this investment in our local children will contribute to the overall health and wellness of our communities for years to come,” said Owensboro Health President and CEO Greg Strahan.
