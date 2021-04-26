Ind. reports 14 new COVID cases among all local counties; 5 new deaths statewide.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 702 new coronavirus cases and five more deaths.
This brings the total in the Hoosier state to 715,468 confirmed cases and 12,870 total deaths.
None of the new deaths were in our local counties.
The state map shows nine new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Dubois County, one new case in Warrick County, zero new cases in Perry County, zero new cases in Posey County, one new case in Gibson County, zero new cases in Spencer County, and one new case in Pike County.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,155 cases, 394 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,115 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,728 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,816 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,703 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,311 cases, 89 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,285 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,314 cases, 34 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.