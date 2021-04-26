State reports 1 new COVID-19 case in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois health officials are reporting one new coronavirus case in local counties Monday.
That one case came out of Wayne County.
No new deaths were reported in our area.
The state has now had 1,323,170 confirmed cases and 21,836 total deaths.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker held a coronavirus briefing Monday.
He, along with his team, discussed expanding COVID-19 resources and vaccine availability in communities across Illinois.
You can watch that below.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,743 cases, 52 deaths
- White County - 1,670 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,340 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 560 cases, 12 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.