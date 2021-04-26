Honor Flight of Southern Indiana requiring participants to receive COVID-19 vaccine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana announced Sunday that all participants will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when trips resume later in 2021.
The announcement was made on the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana’s official Facebook page.
The organization says all flights are grounded until August 15 at the earliest.
The Honor Flight helps veterans from southern Indiana by flying them to visit the war memorials located in Washington, D.C.
Organization leaders say the reason behind the decision to require participants to get vaccinated is because some veterans fall under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s high-risk categories.
