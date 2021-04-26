Henderson offering free transportation to vaccine clinic

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Henderson will support the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) announced late last week by the White House by providing transportation on Henderson Area Rapid Transit (HART).
The clinic is at 3341 Kentucky 351 (Zion Road) in Henderson and will open this Thursday.
HART will offer pickup and drop off within the city of Henderson at no charge.
The telephone numbers for contacting HART are: 270-831-1249, 270-831-1244, 270-831-1824 or 270-831-1826.
Hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday starting Thursday, April 29, and continuing six to eight weeks.
The local site will be providing vaccine services to 12 Western Kentucky counties.
“Anything to get the word out that this is an opportunity that’s available, that we can help the state of Kentucky reach that 2.5 million number the governor keeps pushing us towards so we can relax more things,” said Henderson city spokesperson Donna Stinnett.
Stinnett says Henderson has not had a great response rate to getting vaccinated. She hopes making it more accessible will make the rate go up.
“I think if the opportunity’s there and they see their friends, their neighbors, their fellow church members, etcetera are going on and getting that taken care of and they see good success, then it will be an opportunity there that they can just jump right into and get it done that day,” Stinnett said.
Audubon Area Community Services/ GRITS Transportation program is also making transportation to COVID-19 vaccinations available free of charge.
Passengers must schedule appointments 24 hours in advance, and they must have a prescheduled appointment for the vaccine.
Trips will be provided within the passenger’s home county or an adjoining county.
Passengers must have an address of pick-up point and destination prior to scheduling transport.
Call (270) 686-1651 or (800) 816-3511 to schedule.
Church officials at Greater Norris Chapel Baptist also saw the need to get more people vaccinated, so they’re planning a clinic for this Friday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. right in their church parking lot.
“We want to be able to encourage people to go where they feel comfortable in going, and take away those excuses of ‘I don’t want to drive all the way out there,” said Reverend Charles Johnson.
Johnson says you just have to call in advance to make an appointment. He says it’s the community’s responsibility.
“We shouldn’t have to wait for the president or the governor to come and tell us ‘hey, you guys need to do this,’ we should be more proactive and aggressive ourselves,” he said.
Registration for the clinic at Greater Norris Chapel Baptist is through Green River District Health Department.
Call (270) 826-3951, select option two, and ask for an appointment on Friday, April 30 for a vaccine at the church.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.