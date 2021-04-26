Gigantic Warmup

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Snow and freeze warnings have exited the forecast in exchange for a surge in temps behind southerly winds. Mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the upper 70s to 80-degrees.
Tuesday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps ascend into the lower to mid-80s. Tuesday night, partly cloudy and mild as lows only drop in the mid-60s.
Wednesday, mostly cloudy with showers and storms becoming likely. High temps will remain above normal in the upper 70s. There is a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms with large hail the primary concern.
