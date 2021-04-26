Ellis Park gearing up for 2021 meet with record purses, more stakes races

“We should have very quality racing,” said trainer Larry Jones, the Hopkinsville native and long-time Henderson resident who has spent most of the summers of his training career at Ellis Park. “With the extra stakes and the money the way it is, it’s going to bring in a lot better outfits - horses that maybe would have gone to Saratoga will stay and race at Ellis. I’m looking forward to it. It reminds you of days gone by.”