EFD to dedicate new fire truck Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department will dedicate their newest truck Tuesday.
It’s set for 3:30 p.m. at the Ford Center.
Officials say the truck is a 2021 Pierce with a 105′ aerial ladder that was built in Appleton, Wisconsin, at a cost of approximately $986,000.00
The dedication in remembrance of 20 year veteran, James S. Pfender.
Officials say it has been a long standing tradition to memorialize their fallen brothers and sisters.
Pfender died in June 2020. He was just 48.
According to his obituary, Pfender also served as an ER trauma nurse for Deaconess Hospital.
He was a decorated captain with EFD and served at Hose House No. 9.
