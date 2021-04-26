EPD: 1 person hospitalized following reported robbery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that authorities are responding to a shots fired run in Evansville.
According to Evansville Central Dispatch, the incident occurred on the 1400 block of Sycamore Street on Sunday night.
Dispatch officials say the call originally came in at approximately 10:07 p.m.
Officers on scene told our 14 News crew the initial report was called in as a robbery. Officials with the Evansville Police Department said at least one person was sent to the hospital.
We will update this story once more information is available.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.