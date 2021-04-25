Woman taken to hospital after hit and run crash in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One woman was taken to the hospital after a hit and run crash Saturday.
Officers responded to Lodge and Madison Avenue for a hit and run with injuries just after 5 p.m.
According to police, the victim told officers they were traveling south on Lodge Avenue when a vehicle traveling east on Madison Avenue entered the intersection and failed to yield to the victim.
We’re told the victim struck the vehicle in the middle of the driver’s side, leaving the victim’s vehicle with heavy damage to the front bumper and hood.
Police say the victim was taken to the hospital for pain in her chest and knee. She was also given a case number.
