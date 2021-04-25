Winders wins 1500m, as USI Competes in Terre Haute, Saturday

Junior teammate Gavin Prior got third place setting a new personal best in the 1500m crossing the line next behind Titus in a time of 4:00.52. Junior Grady Wilkinson (4:01.93) and freshman Jake Wisniewski (4:02.26) grabbed points for the Eagles with their sixth and seventh place finishes in the 1500m, respectively. Wilkinson recorded a four-and-a-half second personal record while Wisniewski bested his previous record by over six seconds.