Winders wins 1500m, as USI Competes in Terre Haute, Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Track & Field had an impressive showing at the Sycamore Open Saturday including 12 different scoring performances and many personal records broken across all respective events.
USI finished fifth out of 12 total teams, compiling 60.5 points for the meet.
Freshman Titus Winders was the lone winner of the meet for the Screaming Eagles, which came in the 1,500 meters, as he hustled to win in three minutes, 51.89 seconds. Winders’ 1500m time just narrowly missed out on the NCAA II provisional qualifying standard of 3:50.68.
Junior teammate Gavin Prior got third place setting a new personal best in the 1500m crossing the line next behind Titus in a time of 4:00.52. Junior Grady Wilkinson (4:01.93) and freshman Jake Wisniewski (4:02.26) grabbed points for the Eagles with their sixth and seventh place finishes in the 1500m, respectively. Wilkinson recorded a four-and-a-half second personal record while Wisniewski bested his previous record by over six seconds.
Senior Markus Poulsen added a six-place finish in the 400m to give the Eagles three more points in a time of 52.56. Poulsen improved his personal best by nearly two-and-a-half seconds.
Freshman Silas Winders slightly improved his season’s best time as well, in the 800m finishing eighth clocking in at 1:57.29 to earn another point for USI.
Senior Javan Winders (9:32.72) and freshman Will Sims (10:28.73) helped gather more points as they finished second and third respectively in the steeplechase. Sims improved his first attempt at the steeplechase by about 28 seconds from just two weeks prior.
In the field, junior Tyrell Nickelson kept scoring going in the high jump with five-and-a-half more points with a third-place leap of 1.90m (6′2.75″).
Freshman Kyle Crone set a new personal best by over a foot in the triple jump leaping into second place with a mark of 13.40m (43′11.75″). Crone also cashed in another point with his leap of 6.21m (20′4.5″) good for eighth in the long jump.
Sophomore Josh Kaminski ended his day heaving the shot put 14.85m (48′8.75″) which was a 3′3″ season improvement and good for sixth place in the meet.
In the final race of the day, the 4x400m relay team comprised of Poulsen, Arie Macias, Wisniewski and Nick Dombroski crossed the line fifth in 3:31.70.
Up Next: The Eagles are scheduled to travel to Rolla, Missouri for the Great Lakes Valley Conference Outdoor Championships, May 7-9.
