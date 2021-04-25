Wabash Valley baseball producing another dominant season, holds No. 1 spot in NJCAA rankings

MT. CARMEL, Ind. (WFIE) - When people think of junior college baseball, the Wabash Valley College Warriors should immediately come to mind.
Wabash Valley currently holds an eye-popping 36-2 record, as well as the No. 1 ranking in the NJCAA poll for the third consecutive week.
Head coach Rob Fournier’s group is now in the middle of a 20-game winning streak following Thursday’s doubleheader sweep over 15th-ranked rival John A. Logan College.
It’s been a complete team effort for the Warriors, posting a 2.49 ERA and a .533 on-base percentage, which leads all of JUCO baseball.
This year’s success should come as no surprise as the Wabash Valley baseball program is often considered a perennial power in the junior college ranks, led by Fournier in his 26th season.
Fournier recently secured his 1,000th victory with the Warriors, illustrating just how dominant the program has been under his watch.
“It’s just nice that it shows what our program is all about, it’s just real consistent baseball, you know, we try to do the right things on and off the field, and just be consistently good,” Fournier said. “Our expectations at Wabash Valley is always try to do a great job in the classroom, recruit good players and have them buy into what we’re trying to do here, and this is what a good junior college program is all about - just help young men get better. Just so thankful for every opportunity I get every year to be out here, and I’m really blessed that we have such a good bunch of kids.”
“The team’s come along really well - we like each other a lot, and I feel like that translates to the game,” Wabash Valley sophomore Curtis Washington Jr. said. “There’s a lot of talent on this team, but it’s really the hard work. It comes down to the hard work. We go to practice every day, grind each day and get better. We really like to be number one, but we just go out there and play the game. No matter who we’re playing, we go out there and play the game, play the game right.”
So far, 14 players from this year’s team have committed to continue their college baseball careers and education at four-year institutions.
Wabash Valley will be back in action on Sunday in another doubleheader at John A. Logan, beginning at noon.
