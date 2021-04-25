Wabash Valley baseball producing another dominant season, holds No. 1 spot in NJCAA rankings

“It’s just nice that it shows what our program is all about, it’s just real consistent baseball, you know, we try to do the right things on and off the field, and just be consistently good,” Fournier said. “Our expectations at Wabash Valley is always try to do a great job in the classroom, recruit good players and have them buy into what we’re trying to do here, and this is what a good junior college program is all about - just help young men get better. Just so thankful for every opportunity I get every year to be out here, and I’m really blessed that we have such a good bunch of kids.”