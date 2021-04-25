USI softball splits conference double dip with Maryville

ST. LOUIS (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Softball held on for a 3-2 game-two victory to forge a Great Lakes Valley Conference doubleheader split with host Maryville University Sunday afternoon. The Saints won the opener, 8-3.
USI (13-18, 10-12 GLVC) was led, offensively, by freshman outfielder Mackenzie Bedrick (Brownsburg, Indiana) and senior outfielder Alicia Webb (Elberfeld, Indiana). Bedrick went a combined 3-for-7 at the plate with three runs scored and four stolen bases, while Webb was 3-for-6 with a run scored an RBI.
Maryville (16-11, 14-8 GLVC) scored five unanswered runs to defeat the Screaming Eagles, 8-3, in the opener.
The Eagles took advantage of an error to open the game as Bedrick reached first on a dropped fly ball before coming around to score the first run of the game on a sacrifice fly by Webb in the top of the first inning.
USI got a two-out rally going later in the frame as sophomore pitcher Allie Goodin (Evansville, Indiana) followed with a double before scoring the second run when sophomore catcher/designated player Sammie Kihega (Greenfield, Indiana) singled in the next at-bat.
The Saints scored a run in the bottom of the first inning to cut USI’s lead in half; then took a 3-2 lead in the second frame when GLVC-leading hitter Taylor Shingler hit a two-out, two-run single.
Shingler played a big role in the Saints’ opening-game win as she went 3-for-4 with a run scored and four RBI.
USI tied the game at 3-3 in the third as sophomore shortstop Jordan Rager (Fishers, Indiana) led the inning off with double before scoring on an RBI-groundout by Kihega.
Maryville, however, capitalized on a lead-off walk and a double to score twice in the fourth inning. The Saints tacked on three more tallies in the sixth frame to run away with the victory.
Goodin (7-6) was charged with the loss after giving up five runs off six hits in 5.0 innings of work.
USI scored runs in the top of the first, fourth and fifth innings and got a strong performance in the circle from junior pitcher Katie Back (Indianapolis, Indiana) en-route the 3-2 victory in the nightcap.
The Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Bedrick led the game off with a single, stole second and advanced home on a two-base wild pitch. USI added its second tally in the fourth frame when Webb hit a lead-off single before scoring on a sacrifice fly by freshman first baseman Lexi Fair (Greenwood, Indiana) three batters later.
USI extended its advantage to 3-0 in the fifth inning as a one-out single and stolen base by Bedrick led to an RBI opportunity for Rager, who successfully drove in the run while reaching base on an error.
Maryville scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and had the tying run at third base in the sixth inning, but Back retired the final five batters she faced to secure the victory for the Eagles.
Back (5-8) earned the complete-game victory after giving up two runs off eight hits while striking out four batters.
Up Next
USI travels to Rolla, Missouri, to take on Missouri University of Science & Technology in a GLVC doubleheader Monday at noon. The Miners (7-29, 4-18 GLVC) lost both games of a GLVC doubleheader to No. 5 Indianapolis Sunday in Rolla, Missouri.
Notes
With her four stolen bases Sunday, Bedrick brings her team-high total to 25 on the year, which leads the GLVC…Bedrick, who has hit safely in five straight games, has reached base safely in 17 consecutive games…USI is 9-5 in its last 14 conference games after opening its conference schedule with four straight losses.
