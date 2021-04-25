USI baseball splits final day with No. 10 Lindenwood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball had to settle for a doubleheader split with #10 (NCBWA)/#16 (ABCA) Lindenwood University Sunday afternoon in St. Charles, Missouri. USI won the opener, 9-4, but fell in the nightcap, 9-3.
The Screaming Eagles go to 20-16 overall and 16-12 GLVC, while the Lions end the afternoon 23-5, 19-5 GLVC.
Game 1:
The Eagles broke out in front for the first time in the series and cruised to a 9-4 victory in the opener.
USI scored four runs in the top of the first and took its first lead of the series on a two-run double by senior right-fielder Manny Lopez and a two-run single junior designated hitter Michael Conner. The Lions would respond with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame to trim the USI margin to 4-2 after the first.
The Eagles pushed the lead back to four, 6-2, in the top of the second when senior shortstop Kobe Stephens and junior second baseman Ethan Hunter knocked a tally in with a RBI-double and RBI-single, respectively. The second four-run lead of the game would last until bottom of the third when Lindenwood scored twice to pull to within two, 6-4.
USI sealed the victory with a two-run eighth inning. Stephens started the seventh inning rally with his fourth hit of the contest, advancing to third on a wild pitch and a single by Lopez. Conner would drive in his team-high third and fourth RBIs of the game with a double, giving the Eagles comfortable 8-4 advantage.
Conner would come around with the Eagles’ ninth run of the game on a RBI-double by freshman leftfielder Gavin McLarty to give the game the eventual 9-4 final.
On the mound, senior right-hander Jacob Bowles would make the nine USI runs stand up for the opening game win. Bowles (4-2) won his team-best fourth of the season by allowing four runs, three earned, on nine hits and two walks, while striking out four.
Game 2:
The Eagles allowed nine unanswered runs and stumbled in the nightcap, 9-3.
USI took an early lead, 1-0, for the second-straight game before Lindenwood scored three in the third and six in the fourth to build a 9-1 advantage. The Eagles had the 1-0 lead on a solo shot by senior right-fielder Manny Lopez, his second of the series and his team-best 10th of the season.
In the fifth and sixth, USI would cut into the deficit with a run in both frames to trail, 9-3. Senior centerfielder Bryce Krizan pushed the second Eagles’ run across with a RBI-double in the fifth, while Lopez struck again in the sixth with an RBI-sacrifice fly.
On the mound, senior right-hander Tyler Hagedorn took the loss. Hagedorn (2-1) allowed three runs on five hits and three walks in 2.2 innings of work.
Up Next for the Eagles:
The Eagles conclude the regular season by hosting the University of Indianapolis (April 30-May 2) at the USI Baseball Field. The May 2 game versus U-Indy is Senior Day for the Eagles.
The Greyhounds are 16-16 overall, 14-10 GLVC, after splitting a four-game series with McKendree University at home this weekend.
USI leads the all-time series with U-Indy, 59-56, after the Greyhounds took two of three from the Eagles in 2019. The Eagles, however, are 6-4 versus the Greyhounds since 2018.
Schedule Note:
The USI-Oakland City University game, slated for April 28, has been canceled due to scheduling conflicts.
