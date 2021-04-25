USI Baseball feels Lions’ Roar, for Second Straight Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball dropped a 13-2 decision to #10 (NCBWA)/#16 (ABCA) Lindenwood University in a rain delayed game two in St. Charles, Missouri. The Screaming Eagles go to 19-15 overall and 15-11 GLVC, while the Lions end the afternoon 22-4, 18-4 GLVC.
The Eagles fell behind early, trailing the Lions, 7-0, after three frames, before they could get on the scoreboard. USI freshman designated hitter Gavin McLarty and senior shortstop Kobe Stephens singled in runs to pull the Eagles within 7-2 after the top of the fourth. The 7-2 deficit would be as close as the Eagles would come in the contest.
Lindenwood would respond with a combined six more runs between the fourth and sixth to close out the 13-2 loss for USI. USI sophomore right-hander Garrett Welch (3-3) started and took the loss for the Eagles, allowing seven runs, four earned.
Up Next for the Eagles:
The Eagles and the Lions conclude the four-game series with a 1 p.m. doubleheader Sunday. Live coverage can be accessed through GoUSIEagles.com.
Following the USI-Lindenwood series, the Eagles conclude the regular season by hosting the University of Indianapolis (April 30-May 2) at the USI Baseball Field. The May 2 game versus UIndy is Senior Day for the Eagles.
Schedule Note:
The USI-Oakland City University game, slated for April 28, has been canceled due to scheduling conflicts.
