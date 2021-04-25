UE Track & Field Chops Records at Sycamore Open

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville track and field team competed at the Sycamore Open, Saturday, hosted by Indiana State University.
Michael Boots smashed the men’s hammer throw school record with a 46.97-meter throw, finishing in 10th. Boots also finished in seventh place in the shot put at 14.64m and fourth place in the discus throw at 47.15m.
Kylee Peck broke the school record in the high jump with a 1.60-meter mark, to finish second in the event.
Trey Riggs earned first place in the men’s 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.86. Riggs also took fifth place in the men’s long jump with a mark of 6.73m. Brendon Smith also placed in the long jump at 6.26-meters.
Justus Donaldson finished fourth in the javelin throw with a 49.16-meter toss.
Setting a new personal record and finishing 13th in the 1500-meter run was Peter Epur with a time of 4:04.93.
The men’s 4x400-meter relay, teamed by Smith, Chris Backer, Riggs and Jackson McPheeters, finished second with a time of 3:28.07.
Taiza Alexander finished fifth in the women’s long jump with a 5.42-meter mark.
Evansville has a week off before retiring to Indiana State for the Pacesetter Invitational on May 7.
