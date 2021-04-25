Road improvement project on KY 130 set to begin on Monday in Union Co.

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert will soon be in place for drivers in Union County.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the stretch of KY 130 between Morganfield (mile point 9.584) and Uniontown (mile point 15.657) is scheduled to be under construction starting on Monday, April 26.
State transportation officials say crews will be undergoing multiple tasks, including resurfacing the road.
Officials say the project is all a part of the Kentucky Highway Safety Improvement Program. The goal of the program is to reduce death and injuries on roads.
The work is expected to be completed in August.
